S-Oil donates scholarship worth W280m to students from orphanage

From right: S-Oil President Ryu Yul, S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani, Korea Child Welfare Association Chairman Shin Jung-chan and Sundukwon orphanage principal Jin Yu-il deliver 280 million won to 44 two-year college students and 70 high school students from the orphanage. (S-Oil)





S-Oil said Wednesday it donated 280 million won ($232,420) to 114 students from an orphanage as part of its scholarship program.



According to the South Korean refiner, it held the S-Oil Dream Scholarship ceremony at its headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, with Korea Child Welfare Association to deliver scholarships to 44 two-year college students and 70 high school students from Sundukwon orphanage.



“Education is the platform through which students can unlock their potential, capture opportunities and turn their dreams into reality. S-Oil will keep backing the students to equip themselves with knowledge and skills to get closer to their dreams,” said S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani.



The 44 two-year college students majoring in chemical, mechanical, electric and electronics will each receive 2.5 million won while 2 million won will be granted to 70 high school students to help them acquire technical skills or license in heavy equipment, computer, hairdressing and bakery.



Launched in 2016, S-Oil’s scholarship program has donated 1.48 billion won to 600 students.



Due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the ceremony was held without the beneficiary students attending.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)