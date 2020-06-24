 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Nongshim’s shrimp crackers ride on Rain’s ‘Gang’ meme, sales up 30%

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 24, 2020 - 16:13       Updated : Jun 24, 2020 - 16:13
Nongshim's Shrimp Cracker (Nongshim)
Nongshim's Shrimp Cracker (Nongshim)

The unplanned popularity of K-pop singer Rain’s music video “Gang” has led to a surprising side benefit for Nongshim, towing the sales of its steady-selling shrimp cracker by 30 percent, the company said Wednesday.

According to the South Korean food firm, it saw the sales of its shrimp crackers jump to a record 7 billion won ($5.83 million), up by 30 percent, from May 23 to Tuesday compared to a year earlier.

K-pop star Rain’s “Gang,” which is from his mini-album “My Life” released in 2017, came under the spotlight since late last year, as viewers found the artist’s iconic performance style of exaggerated motions funny. The trend has led to YouTubers creating contents mimicking the choreography and eventually led to memes of “at least one Gang a day.”

As Gang is pronounced as “kkang” in the Korean title, it recently brought attention to Nongshim’s shrimp cracker, which is called “saewoo kkang” in Korean. Nongshim moved fast to hire Rain as the spokesperson for the product, taking in people’s demand.

“On social media, people post proof shots of them buying our shrimp cracker, with hashtags like #1Gangaday, and retailers are also actively promoting the snack,” a Nongshim official said.

The shrimp cracker is the first snack product launched in Korea in 1971. It has since been a national steady-seller, posting about 70 billion won in sales every year, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114