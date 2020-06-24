Princeton’s AI scholar to head Samsung Research

Sebastian Seung (second from left) listens to Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong’s presentation on the 2030 vision for system-on-chips in 2019. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics announced Wednesday that Sebastian Seung, an artificial intelligence expert, will head its AI research arm, strengthening its prowess in the sector.
The computer engineering professor at Princeton University will lead Samsung’s 15 R&D centers in 13 countries, including Korea, and seven AI centers, to develop future technologies.
The scholar joined Samsung as chief research scientist in 2018 soon after Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong announced his plan to recruit top-rate talent to enter the AI sector.
It is the first promotion of an outside expert to head the research arm of Samsung since Lee’s public pledge made in May to appoint more external experts and figures who are more qualified than himself as top executives.
“Ever since the vice chairman’s announcement, Samsung has been accelerating scouting top talent on AI,” a company official said. “This move will help us enhance technological competitiveness in the system-on-chip business.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)