 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

KLPGA practice round canceled after recent visitor tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 24, 2020 - 10:12       Updated : Jun 24, 2020 - 10:12
(Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association-Yonhap)
(Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association-Yonhap)

An official practice round for a South Korean women's golf tournament has been canceled after the event organizers learned that a recent visitor to the competition venue tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour announced on Wednesday that the practice round for the BC Card Hankyung Ladies Cup at the Fortune Hills Country Club in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, will not take place later in the day as scheduled.

The tour learned Tuesday afternoon that an amateur who played at the course last Friday tested positive for COVID-19, and it has been informed by health authorities that a course caddie had been in close contact with the amateur player.

The tournament organizers said later Wednesday that the caddie has tested negative, and the tournament will begin on schedule Thursday.

The tour said the entire course was sanitized Tuesday, and more disinfection work will be done Wednesday.

Though the practice round will not be rescheduled Wednesday, the event organizers are considering allowing players and their caddies to walk the course for one final look before Thursday's opening round.

After opening its season in Vietnam in December, the KLPGA Tour went on a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. The season resumed with the first major of the season, KLPGA Championship, on May 14.

The tour has since hosted four more tournaments, including last week's Korea Women's Open Golf Championship, the season's second major. All tournaments have been played without fans. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114