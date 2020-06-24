 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Korean War documents designated as cultural assets

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 24, 2020 - 09:45       Updated : Jun 24, 2020 - 09:45
(ROKA-Yonhap)
(ROKA-Yonhap)

Military documents produced during the 1950-53 Korean War have been designated as cultural assets and will be open to the public this week in line with the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict, the Army said Wednesday.

The 7,521 documents -- mainly of operational plans, orders and battle logs -- were produced from the June 25, 1950, outbreak of the war to the signing of an armistice on July 27, 1953, according to the Army. It marks the first time in the country for the war documents to be registered as cultural assets.

The documents also include those produced by the police, the Navy, the Marine and the Air Force, as well as journals written by an American commander who fought in the war, the Army said.

"We expect the designation and disclosure of the documents to highlight the Army history's symbolic and historic significance, and be of big help to war history and military history researchers," it said in a release.

All designated documents can be accessed at the National Library of Korea and the National Assembly Library starting Thursday. The documents will also be available in e-books, the Army said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114