Celltrion chief says coronavirus vaccine to be marketable by H1 next year

An exterior view of Celltrion headquarters in Songdo, Incheon. (Celltrion)
Celltrion co-founder and Chairman Seo Jung-jin said Tuesday the biosimilar firm’s novel coronavirus vaccine development is on its way as scheduled, expressing confidence that the treatment will become marketable once clinical trials are complete.
As one of some 200 drug developers in the world in the race to develop a treatment for COVID-19, Celltrion is poised to go through a human clinical trial with its drug candidate on July 16, following tests on lab animals such as hamsters and monkeys, Seo told an audience at a forum hosted by the Korea Development Bank for startups and venture capitalists.
Celltrion is known to have been developing neutralizing antibodies to combine with a spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus to prevent the viral entry.
Once the trial proceeds as planned, the human clinical trial is expected to wrap up by end-2020, with the firm to subsequently garner state approval for drug sales by the first quarter of 2021, he added. Its production capacity is able to address 5 million patients at home and abroad.
“We will have the answer by the first half of next year,” said Seo, who has announced plans to retire by the year-end.
He added the novel coronavirus has mutated, and its infection rate has risen at least threefold.
The timetable comes in line with Seo’s earlier pledge to launch human trials for the treatment in July.
Following the session, Seo told press that Celltrion’s three-way merger plan with drug distributor Celltrion Healthcare and generic arm Celltrion Pharm. will materialize by the end of September.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)