Business

Coupang vows to sterilize millions of Rocket Delivery orders

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:48       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:48
A delivery man sterilizes a Rocket Delivery order with a portable disinfectant. (Coupang)
A delivery man sterilizes a Rocket Delivery order with a portable disinfectant. (Coupang)

Coupang, an e-commerce giant, said Tuesday it will reinforce hygiene measures to cleanse and sterilize millions of products ordered through its Rocket Delivery.

Before the products are delivered to customers, the delivery worker will use a portable disinfectant to sterilize the product. The disinfectant is approved by the food and drug administrations of both Korea and the US, the company said.

To allow the customers to double check, Coupang said it developed an alert system to notify the deliver workers to sterilize the products before they complete the delivery.

The move comes after the company closed its distribution center in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province that became an COVID-19 infection cluster in May.

“We will take all safety measures possible for customers to purchase goods without fear. We plan to focus our technology and capabilities to set Rocket Delivery as the standard of “the safest delivery” against COVID-19,” Ko Myung-ju, the company’s employee and labor relations chief said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
