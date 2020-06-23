LG Chem retrieves deadly gas from India

LG Polymers plant in India (AFP-Yonhap)
In the aftermath of a deadly styrene gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in India last month, LG Chem said Monday that it has shipped the toxic gas back to Korea.
According to LG Chem, of the 14,000 metric tons of styrene gas stored in India, it disposed of 8,000 tons by selling it to China and brought the remaining 6,000 tons back to its petrochemical plant in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, following an order made by Indian authorities to remove the gas out of the country.
“LG Chem will manage the styrene gas shipped from India safely at its Yeosu facility,” a company official said.
Styrene gas is a raw material used for making plastic, packaging containers and Styrofoam.
Since May 13, eight LG Chem officials have been dispatched to India to contain the gas leak crisis that left 12 local residents dead.
The special task force was initially scheduled to return to Korea on May 27, but their stay has been extended by local police.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)