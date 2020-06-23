[Monitor] Non-regular workers lose jobs six times more amid pandemic

South Korea’s non-regular workers lost jobs more than six times as much as regular workers amid the pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
A local civic group Gabjil119 surveyed 1,000 office workers about how COVID-19 has changed work life from June 5-10.
According to the survey, 12.9 percent of the respondents said they became unemployed regardless of their will over the past six months. Of the total, 26.3 percent of non-regular workers said they lost jobs, 6.7 times more than 4 percent of regular workers.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)