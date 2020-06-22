Posco International shares talent with immigrant children

Posco International President Joo Si-bo (left) and students hold up their flowerpots in a flower arranging class organized by the company on Monday. (Posco International)
Posco International said Monday that it had offered a flower arranging class for immigrant children with a South Korean stepparent, as a form of emotional support in this prolonged time of social distancing.
The company said President and CEO Joo Si-bo and the employees’ flower arranging club had donated their talent to organize the event. Apart from benefiting the students, the class also helped local business owners cope with financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 crisis.
To minimize crowds, the company said, it held the activity at two venues -- an auditorium at its headquarters in Incheon and Incheon Saeggum School, which the students attend.
Saying he hoped that working with flowers would help the participants relieve stress, Joo said he wanted to encourage the students to make a smooth transition here despite the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent restrictions.
“I hope this event provided a small joy (for you), looking at the beautiful flowers,” Joo said. “Sharing the happiness by giving the flowerpot that you made to someone else is also a role of a corporate citizen.”
Posco International said it has supported language education and nationality acquisition for immigrant students since 2015.
The talent-sharing event is part of Posco Group’s management philosophy of “Corporate Citizenship: Building a Better Future Together,” and its in-house clubs have offered opportunities to students with various activities since last year, the company added.
