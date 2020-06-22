Yongsan-gu installs screens in public restrooms to prevent sex crimes

(Yongsan-gu Office-Yonhap)
Yongsan-gu Office in Seoul said Monday that it had installed 13 screens in six public restrooms for women in the district to prevent sex crimes such as secret filming.
The screens are designed to block the space between the floor and the door of the stall.
The ward office said the screens would help relieve women’s anxiety over secret filming and other sex crimes.
Regular inspections are being carried out at facilities that women use, such as public restrooms and locker rooms, with ward officials using special equipment to detect any secret filming devices.
By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com
)