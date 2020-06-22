[Herald Interview] Spinning cord blood into stem cell therapies

Medipost CEO Yang Yoon-sun (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
Cord blood-originated stem cell therapeutics firm Medipost’s CEO Yang Yoon-sun recounts 20 years of her entrepreneurship as one that was dotted with incessant challenges.
Her journey as a professor of pathology at Samsung Medical Center to head of a cord blood stem cell research company at the age of 37, came with prejudices, challenges and pitfalls, but also with encouragement, conviction and immense potential.
Cord blood, is inside the umbilical cord connecting a baby to its mother and can be ethically, and legally, procured after a baby’s birth. Despite containing one of the most potent types of stem cell, and possibilities for vast medicinal repurposing, cord bloods were being discarded due to lack of technology to refine it, Yang said.
In 2000, the concept of processing raw cord blood to stem cell therapies were still in the nascent stage across the world.
Soon she came to realize that research on cord blood should be approached commercially rather than academically to fast-track the development of consequential treatment.
The conviction was supported by her colleagues, and further fostered by the nationwide boom of startups.
Yang met obstetricians and gynecologists nationwide to help persuade laboring mothers to donate the otherwise unusable blood.
Medipost humbly started out in a rented laboratory of a Doosan Group research facility in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on June 26, 2000.
The company soon got listed on Korea’s tech-heavy secondary bourse Kosdaq in 2005. In 2019, the company posted roughly 45.8 billion won ($37.9 million) in revenue with net profit of over 14.1 billion won.
Celltree cord blood bank (Medipost)
It now operates from a self-owned 14-story building, including basements, in the biocluster of Pangyo, Seongnam. Some 200 full-time employees work for Medipost, with entities strewn in global locations such as the US, China and Japan.
Its subsidiaries include Medipost America, Shangdong Orlife Pharmaceutical and Evastem Corp.
Medipost, the embodiment of Yang’s visions, has three business pillars: cord blood bank, cell therapy developments and health-supplements.
The company’s main revenue comes from the cord blood bank, where over 259,000 children have their cord blood stored, with more adding. It roughly costs around 1.4 million won ($1,160) to store a vial containing cord blood for 15 years, and 4 million won to store for a lifetime.
Most recently, “Winter Sonata” actress Choi Ji-woo decided to store the cord blood of her first daughter she gave birth to at age 45.
It was not always a smooth ride, as soon after the company’s IPO, there broke out the ethical scandal of embryonic stem cell research that clouded the general perception of stem cell research in the public eyes. More than once, the company’s revenue dived 50 percent in a free fall.
However, Yang has no regrets.
“As for me, every step was an unexpected challenge and overcoming each hardship taught me to be prepared for anything to maintain business stability,” Yang said in an interview with The Korea Herald.
Cord blood, Yang said, is an immune response-safe therapeutic insurance in case the children and their families unfortunately face incurable diseases such as leukemia, refractory anemia, immune disorders, cerebral palsy, developmental disorders and various forms of cancer.
If the baby’s cord blood is used to treat the baby itself, it would be called an autologous therapy. If used for another family member, it would be called an allogenic therapy.
Celltree cord blood bank (Medipost)
Which brings attention to the next biggest contributor to Medipost’s business growth and balm to the knee problems of seniors -- Cartistem, an allogenic osteoarthritis treatment that was approved by the local Drug Ministry in 2012.
Cartistem is a stem cell therapeutic agent for cartilage regeneration crafted from Medipost’s pool of research-purpose cord blood. Once surgically applied to the affected region, the drug has been successful in triggering regrowth of knee cartilage in 98 percent of the 103 patients treated in clinical phase 3 trials.
Medipost counts over 16,000 patients who have so far benefited from the use of Cartistem in the eight years the drug has been in service. It is prescribed at some 550 hospitals here.
The therapy has currently finished clinical phase 1/2a trials in the US to launch there, and is pending phase 2 clinical trials in Japan with aims to start the tests in July. As it would require a great volume of funding to carry out wide-scale clinical phase 3 trials in the US, it might be Japan where Cartistem is launched first, Yang said.
SK Bioland, an SK Group subsidiary, in-licensed Cartistem’s indication for ankle joint inflammation in end-2019, to carry out clinical phase 3 trials and have full domestic rights to the drug’s use for ankle therapy.
Other than Cartistem, Medipost has Pneumostem, Neurostem and SMUP-Cell injections under developments.
Pneumostem is a stem cell therapy for prematurely born babies’ lung fibrosis. Unlike adult lung fibrosis, which has numerous causes and is sometimes isolated, newborn babies’ lung problems have a singular cause and therefore has a clearer therapy.
Pneumostem is undergoing clinical phase 2 trials in Korea and has completed phase 1/2 clinical trials in the US. It has been designated by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency as Orphan Drug, and has the FDA’s Fast Track Designation. Once its efficacy is proved, it may attempt to expand Penumostem’s indications to other lung inflammations including COVID-19, Yang said.
Neurostem is a proposed Alzheimer’s disease stem cell therapy. It is believed to promote the degradation of beta-amyloid, and accumulation in the brain is believed to cause Alzhimer-type dementia. The pipeline has completed phase 1/2a clinical trials in Korea, and has been cleared FDA’s phase 1/2 investigational new drug application.
SMUP-Cell, an injectable type innovative knee joint treatment, saves the patients the trouble of undergoing intrusive surgery. Medipost has finished administrating the cell therapy to the first round of clinical phase 1 trials and has begun the five-year tracking of patients’ progress. If this drug makes it to commercial stage, it would be a groundbreaking solution for patients of joint inflammation who are in pain but not in the stage yet to go under the knife.
At its basement in Pangyo, Medipost has enough space to install more cord blood tanks for the next 20 years.
“Our only goal should be to provide stem cell regenerative therapy to patients whose predicament previously had no life-extending solution. If we save one patient -- while to us it may just be one person, it is 100 percent to the patient themselves. That is our step-by-step approach,” said Yang.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)