[Herald Interview] Spinning cord blood into stem cell therapies

Medipost CEO Yang Yoon-sun (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Cord blood-originated stem cell therapeutics firm Medipost’s CEO Yang Yoon-sun recounts 20 years of her entrepreneurship as one that was dotted with incessant challenges.



Her journey as a professor of pathology at Samsung Medical Center to head of a cord blood stem cell research company at the age of 37, came with prejudices, challenges and pitfalls, but also with encouragement, conviction and immense potential.



Cord blood, is inside the umbilical cord connecting a baby to its mother and can be ethically, and legally, procured after a baby’s birth. Despite containing one of the most potent types of stem cell, and possibilities for vast medicinal repurposing, cord bloods were being discarded due to lack of technology to refine it, Yang said.



In 2000, the concept of processing raw cord blood to stem cell therapies were still in the nascent stage across the world.



Soon she came to realize that research on cord blood should be approached commercially rather than academically to fast-track the development of consequential treatment.



The conviction was supported by her colleagues, and further fostered by the nationwide boom of startups.



Yang met obstetricians and gynecologists nationwide to help persuade laboring mothers to donate the otherwise unusable blood.



Medipost humbly started out in a rented laboratory of a Doosan Group research facility in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on June 26, 2000.



The company soon got listed on Korea’s tech-heavy secondary bourse Kosdaq in 2005. In 2019, the company posted roughly 45.8 billion won ($37.9 million) in revenue with net profit of over 14.1 billion won.







Celltree cord blood bank (Medipost)





It now operates from a self-owned 14-story building, including basements, in the biocluster of Pangyo, Seongnam. Some 200 full-time employees work for Medipost, with entities strewn in global locations such as the US, China and Japan.



Its subsidiaries include Medipost America, Shangdong Orlife Pharmaceutical and Evastem Corp.



Medipost, the embodiment of Yang’s visions, has three business pillars: cord blood bank, cell therapy developments and health-supplements.



The company’s main revenue comes from the cord blood bank, where over 259,000 children have their cord blood stored, with more adding. It roughly costs around 1.4 million won ($1,160) to store a vial containing cord blood for 15 years, and 4 million won to store for a lifetime.



Most recently, “Winter Sonata” actress Choi Ji-woo decided to store the cord blood of her first daughter she gave birth to at age 45.



It was not always a smooth ride, as soon after the company’s IPO, there broke out the ethical scandal of embryonic stem cell research that clouded the general perception of stem cell research in the public eyes. More than once, the company’s revenue dived 50 percent in a free fall.



However, Yang has no regrets.



“As for me, every step was an unexpected challenge and overcoming each hardship taught me to be prepared for anything to maintain business stability,” Yang said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



Cord blood, Yang said, is an immune response-safe therapeutic insurance in case the children and their families unfortunately face incurable diseases such as leukemia, refractory anemia, immune disorders, cerebral palsy, developmental disorders and various forms of cancer.



If the baby’s cord blood is used to treat the baby itself, it would be called an autologous therapy. If used for another family member, it would be called an allogenic therapy.







Celltree cord blood bank (Medipost)