Measures to safeguard strained health system urgent: officials

South Korea added 17 cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease, in the past 24 hours ending Sunday at midnight, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily situation report shows.
Eleven of those were locally transmitted -- seven in the Greater Seoul area, two in South Chungcheong Province, and one each in North Jeolla Province and Daegu. The remaining six cases were imported.
So far in the month of June, the patient count in the Seoul area stands at 788, having already exceeded May’s 505 and April’s 412 and grown at an average rate of 38 a day. At this rate, the caseload in the metropolitan region may reach the 1,000 mark by the end of this month.
The National Medical Center’s central clinical committee for emerging infectious diseases has warned of an impending hospital bed shortage in and around Seoul, where the number of patients has increased the most.
“We worry that densely populated Seoul may be facing explosive and concentrated outbreaks,” the state-run hospital’s Director Chung Ki-hyun told reporters Sunday, urging measures to ease bed shortages.
“Korea’s health care system is already overstraining itself to cope with the prolonging crisis.”
Yoon Tae-ho, the public health policy director at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said in a Monday briefing that exhaustion among health care workers on the front lines was a growing problem.
He said the government was seeking ways such as flexible work shifts for health personnel to alleviate the “COVID-19 burden.”
In a Sunday briefing, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the spread of the virus was outpacing disease control efforts.
He said about 1 in 10 of the new cases was untraceable -- meaning it is unknown where or how the patient contracted the disease.
Nearly half of the new patients confirmed last week were in their 50s or older, an age bracket in which severe outcomes are more common. The number of severely or critically ill patients rose from eight on June 2 to 34 by Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.
The recent uptick in the number of imported cases calls for amplified measures, the health minister said. The number of cases linked to overseas travel almost doubled to 90 during the week of June 15-21, from 48 the week prior.
“The disease control authorities are having to fight local outbreaks while at the same time monitoring potential infections coming in from outside the country,” he said.
In response, starting Tuesday visa applications will be restricted for people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, as a high proportion of passengers flying in from those countries have arrived infected.
To date, there have been 12,438 coronavirus patients in Korea, of whom 280 have died.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)