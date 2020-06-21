Hyundai Engineering selected as contractor for Hannam district 3

(The Herald Business/Lee Min-kyung)
Hyundai Engineering & Construction has been selected as a contractor for Hannam newtown district 3 by the association of housing redevelopment of the region in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Sunday.
At the first round of voting, Hyundai won 1,167 votes, Daelim Industrial had 1,060 votes and GS Engineering & Construction won 497 votes, respectively. Hyundai was selected in a runoff with 1,409 votes. Daelim had 1,258 votes.
The construction of Hannam 3 District is estimated to cost 1.8 trillion won ($1.4 billion) and the total project cost will be about 7 trillion won. It will include 197 buildings for 5,816 households with six basement floors and 22 floors above ground, as well as neighborhood living facilities, in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
