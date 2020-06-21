[Graphic News] Moviegoers trickle to cinemas in May









The number of moviegoers in South Korea rebounded from a month earlier in May on the back of an extended holiday and relaxed social distancing, data showed.



A total of 1.53 million movie tickets were sold in May, up from an all-time low of 970,000 tallied in the previous month, according to data from the Korean Film Council.



It is the first on-month growth in 2020, since the film industry has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The monthly figure came to 16.84 million in January, but fell precipitously after. (Yonhap)







