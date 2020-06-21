SK launches all-in-one car management platform Muffin

Models promote car management app Muffin (SK Energy)





SK Energy said Sunday it has launched an integrated car management app called Muffin that offers services including non-face-to-face refueling, car wash, valet parking, insurance and maintenance on a single platform.



According to the subsidiary of SK Innovation, the app will be available at some 200 gas stations directly to begin with and will be expanded to all franchise locations in the country by the year-end.



“With Muffin, drivers can just type in their license plate numbers at gas stations and the staff will refuel their vehicles based on the preregistered information such as fuel type and refuel amount. The payment is then processed automatically by a registered credit card or by mobile payment solutions such as Kakao Pay,” a company official said.



Muffin also offers non-face-to-face refueling based on voice recognition. When drivers turn on Bluetooth on their smartphones and visit gas stations, Muffin automatically activates, and drivers can make commands to begin refueling or make a payment. The service is currently available at 20 locations in major cities and will be gradually expanded.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)