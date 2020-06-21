 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SK launches all-in-one car management platform Muffin

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 21, 2020 - 20:49       Updated : Jun 21, 2020 - 20:49
Models promote car management app Muffin (SK Energy)
Models promote car management app Muffin (SK Energy)


SK Energy said Sunday it has launched an integrated car management app called Muffin that offers services including non-face-to-face refueling, car wash, valet parking, insurance and maintenance on a single platform.

According to the subsidiary of SK Innovation, the app will be available at some 200 gas stations directly to begin with and will be expanded to all franchise locations in the country by the year-end.

“With Muffin, drivers can just type in their license plate numbers at gas stations and the staff will refuel their vehicles based on the preregistered information such as fuel type and refuel amount. The payment is then processed automatically by a registered credit card or by mobile payment solutions such as Kakao Pay,” a company official said.

Muffin also offers non-face-to-face refueling based on voice recognition. When drivers turn on Bluetooth on their smartphones and visit gas stations, Muffin automatically activates, and drivers can make commands to begin refueling or make a payment. The service is currently available at 20 locations in major cities and will be gradually expanded.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114