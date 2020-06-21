[Herald Interview] Korea’s data economy drive strengthens amid pandemic

Financial Security Institute President Kim Young-ki speaks at an interview with The Korea Herald in Yeouido, Seoul, last week. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



South Korea is making all-out efforts to accelerate digital transformation in the financial sector, having launched a data exchange platform last month for convenient transactions.



From credit card transaction histories, spending trends in online shopping malls to transport payments, data processed for marketing and research purposes is now being traded without having to worry about security breaches, on FinDX.



FinDX is Korea’s first data exchange platform operated by the state-run Financial Security Institute, an independent agency tasked with bolstering information management and protection capabilities in the financial sector.



In its first month alone, a total of 136 data sets, worth some 300 million won ($250,000), were traded on the platform. It also holds more than 300 data sets listed for trade, but the volume of data exchange is expected to grow, exponentially, said the head of FSI in an interview with The Korea Herald, stressing that data analysis is key to digital transformation of all industries.



Pointing to the “untact” (non-face-to-face contact) trend triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- 91.2 percent of transactions have been online or via mobile this year -- FSI President Kim Young-ki said South Korea is making bold strides toward data-driven economy. And FinDX is a starting point, facilitating such a grand change.



“Korea will turn into a ‘data-driven economy’ in the post coronavirus context -- (a new market environment) where companies that excel in data collection as well as in data analysis win over competitors, and become powerful enough to dominate the market,” Kim said, underlining that state-led projects to nurture the data industry were crucial to ensure this industrial shift in Korea, which still relies on manufacturing for growth.



Manufacturing industries account for nearly 30 percent of South Korea’s gross domestic product, far higher than the global average of 15 percent, according to the Finance Ministry.



“The nation’s rapid economic growth over the past 30 years was led by manufacturing industries such as shipbuilding and chemicals, but they have been losing luster in recent years,” he said.



“By taking advantage of its tech prowess, the country should pour all-out efforts to support the digital sector backed by data collection including non-contact industries, artificial intelligence as well as big data services so that the local economy can see stable economic growth amid systemic changes in the ‘fourth industrial revolution.’”



Financial data acts as a catalyst for digital acceleration as it creates unprecedented business opportunities, he said.



When combined with demographic data produced in other industries such as retail, telecommunications and health care, financial data helps industry leaders to make collaborate with other industry players. Insurance companies, for example, can diversify their health coverage plans by analyzing medical histories collected from health care institutions, he explained.



“To operate digital financial platforms including online and mobile applications for money transfer or investments, there is a great need to launch personalized services that satisfy customers’ diverse interests. It includes financial data, ranging from transaction details to credit scores, by which companies can develop competitive digital items.”







Financial Security Institute President Kim Young-ki speaks at an interview with The Korea Herald in Yeouido, Seoul, last week. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)