Leaders of KT and GSMA hold online summit

KT CEO Koo Hyun-mo
South Korean telecommunications firm KT’s CEO Koo Hyun-mo on Friday held a video conference with Global System for Mobile Association Director General Mats Granryd to share ideas on future of ICT industry in post-coronavirus era, the company said Sunday.
During their first official one-on-one meeting between the two, Koo stressed the increasing importance of telecommunications firms in the ICT sectors. Koo said 5G network and artificial intelligence technology will be the key factors that are going to initiate transformations in different areas.
Koo introduced some of the recent partnerships that the company has made with local businesses, including the one with Hyundai Heavy Industries to build 5G network-based smart shipyard here.
Koo also shared efforts that KT has been implementing to help fight disease. KT, since 2016, has been providing Global Epidemic Prevention Platform, which uses communication data for real-time monitoring of potential and confirmed cases in high disease risk-areas. KT CEO added its three-year research for ICT-based global epidemic response, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
“KT will expand global cooperation with a view to leading the 5G and AI-based digital transformation of the existing industries,” Koo said.
Granryd emphasized the importance of Koo’s role in leading South Korea’s telecommunications firm, which has brought a wide range of ICT transformations in different industries.
By Shim Woo-hyun
