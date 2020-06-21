[From the Scene] KAI’s Chamsuri powers through pandemic

KAI Vice President and General Manager Lee Bong-keun explains KAI’s export plans to reporters at the airfield. (KAI)



SACHEON -- It takes guts to invite several diplomats at one place and show off a chopper, especially when a deadly pandemic is creating chaos around the world.



However, that was exactly what Korea Aerospace Industries did last week.





Diplomats listen to a presentation at KAI’s facility in Sacheon, Gyeongsang Province. (KAI)



South Korea’s sole aircraft manufacturer on Wednesday brought diplomats from 16 countries and local reporters at its headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, to give them a ride on its Chamsuri helicopters, a police version of military helicopter Surion.





Korea Aerospace Industries’ Chamsuri police helicopter (KAI)





The event itself was a statement to the world from both KAI and South Korea that Chamsuri helicopters are ready for the global stage.



The flight manifest included Bangladeshi Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam and Cambodian Ambassador to Korea Long Dimanche and representatives of 14 other countries including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, East Timor, Kyrgizstan, Myanmar and Mongolia. Of them Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines operate South Korean aircrafts.





KAI’s Chamsuri policer helicopter (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)



Reporters waited for the three Chamsuri helicopters carrying the diplomats to return to the airfield after a 20-minitue ride. The helicopters soon approached from the murky afternoon skyline, waiting for each other to align in a single file just few meters above the ground, landing simultaneously, showing off the behemoth’s stable hovering capabilities.



As the diplomats hopped out, their clothes flapping from the propellers powered by two 1,855-horse-power engines, reporters flocked to take pictures furiously like tourists in Las Vegas.



Now it was time for the reporters.





Reporters board Chamsuri helicopter and take pictures. (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)



After buckling up a four-point safety belt inside a two-meter-wide cabin, a radio voice of a pilot came out from Bose noise-canceling headphone that hardly blocked out the blaring engine sounds.



“Welcome to Chamsuri, a 14-seater chopper with maximum speed of 281 kilometers. Chamsuri can fly as long as 801 kilometers and stay in the air as much as four hours and 11 minutes. With maximum altitude of over 2,700 meters, it can perform hovering flight at the peak of Mount Baekdu,” said KAI pilot Kim Chan-dong with tanned skin, charismatic voice and of course, dark sunglasses.





KAI pilot Kim Chan-dong gives v-sign (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)



After takeoff, despite the pilot’s fancy introduction, the flight felt too normal, like riding a merry-go-round. However, the disappointment soon turned into a realization that Chamsuri helicopter vibrated no more than the two-hour ride on the highway inside Hyundai Motor’s Grandeur sedan from Gimhae International Airport to the KAI headquarters.



Then, when things were about to get loose, the pilot began a tactical flight.





Chamsuri cockpit (Kim Byung-wook / The Korea Herald)



The tactical flight caused familiar low- and high-gravity sensations of a roller-coaster as the chopper veered across the mountain ridge. The chopper tilted left, shifted right, but whatever maneuvers the pilot pulled off, the chopper immediately regained balanced and returned to a level position as if nothing happened, just like the nonchalant pilot chit-chatting about how delicious local anchovies are while having fun with reporters with a series of dizzy moves.



“Chamsuri’s reliable hovering capabilities make it perfect for missions requiring precision, such as rappel, hoist, cargo delivery and special warfare operations,” the pilot added.





A crew tracks a vehicle with Chamsuri’s camera. (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)



As the chopper landed at the airfield with an impact as mild as say, a smartphone falling on a thick carpet floor, it felt more like riding an elevator.





Inspector at Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency Park Hyung-sik conducts interview at the airfield. (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)