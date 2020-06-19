‘Backstreet Rookie’ draws family, rom-com inside 24-hour convenience store

Poster for “Backstreet Rookie” (SBS)

Convenience stores are located at almost every corner of Seoul. Inside the small stores, stories of the most ordinary yet extraordinary everyday life take place.



A new TV series “Backstreet Rookie” depicts those heartwarming stories of family, comedy and romance taking place inside the 24-hour stores.



Rom-com queen Kim You-jung stars as the lead character Jung Saet-byul of the drama -- titled “Convenience Store Saet-byul” in Korean -- who has a part-time job in the 24-hour store. Headlining actor Ji Chang-wook grabbed Kim’s counterpart role as the store’s manager Choi Dae-hyun.



According to the series’ producer Lee Myung-woo, the drama is a jumble of romance and comedy, topped with heartwarming stories of family and friends.



“The keyword I had in mind when I planned it was ‘warmth.’ I expect everyone will be feeling some kind of frustration inside their heart with the worsening economy and ongoing virus situation. I’m hoping they could laugh away the hour with this drama,” Lee said during a promotional event about the drama on Friday. The event was livestreamed online due to the concerns of COVID-19 situation.







Actors Ji Chang-wook (left) and Kim You-jung poses for pictures during a promotional event for “Backstreet Rookie” held Friday. (SBS)