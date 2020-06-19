KT partners with Wonderful Platform on AI senior care services

KT’s AI and big data business head Kim Chae-hee (left) and Wonderful Platform CEO Koo Seung-yeop pose in KT’s Seoul headquarter on Thursday. (KT)
South Korea’s second-largest telecom firm KT said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with an artificial intelligence solutions company Wonderful Platform to develop AI care services for seniors and children.
The two companies have agreed to cooperate in developing and commercializing artificial intelligence-powered care robots and services by equipping the robots with KT’s GiGA Genie Inside -- the software of its AI speaker GiGa Genie.
Wonderful Platform is an AI solutions service, and has presented its robot Dasomi for seniors living alone, and robot secretary Avadin. The company said it holds over 50 patents related to AI and 80 percent of its employees are developers.
The company plans to enter overseas markets. It is set to export its AI care robots to Japan in July, and expand business to mainland China, Hong Kong and Europe.
“We are glad to obtain the opportunity to cooperate with Wonderful Platform that is leading the senior, child care business,” KT’s AI and big data business head Kim Chae-hee said.
“KT will work to offer the warm AI technology to seniors living alone and children who needs support from the society.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
