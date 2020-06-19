 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KT partners with Wonderful Platform on AI senior care services

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 19, 2020 - 17:04       Updated : Jun 19, 2020 - 17:04
KT’s AI and big data business head Kim Chae-hee (left) and Wonderful Platform CEO Koo Seung-yeop pose in KT’s Seoul headquarter on Thursday. (KT)
KT’s AI and big data business head Kim Chae-hee (left) and Wonderful Platform CEO Koo Seung-yeop pose in KT’s Seoul headquarter on Thursday. (KT)

South Korea’s second-largest telecom firm KT said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with an artificial intelligence solutions company Wonderful Platform to develop AI care services for seniors and children.

The two companies have agreed to cooperate in developing and commercializing artificial intelligence-powered care robots and services by equipping the robots with KT’s GiGA Genie Inside -- the software of its AI speaker GiGa Genie.

Wonderful Platform is an AI solutions service, and has presented its robot Dasomi for seniors living alone, and robot secretary Avadin. The company said it holds over 50 patents related to AI and 80 percent of its employees are developers.

The company plans to enter overseas markets. It is set to export its AI care robots to Japan in July, and expand business to mainland China, Hong Kong and Europe.

“We are glad to obtain the opportunity to cooperate with Wonderful Platform that is leading the senior, child care business,” KT’s AI and big data business head Kim Chae-hee said.

“KT will work to offer the warm AI technology to seniors living alone and children who needs support from the society.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114