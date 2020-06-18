 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KCCI to hold photo contest themed workplace, pandemic

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 14:06       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 14:29




The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry is set to hold its seventh photo contest under the theme of “the workplace and life of businesspeople” along with an additional contest for “COVID-19,” the business association said Thursday.

The nation’s largest photo contest in terms of prize money, began in 2014 to capture images of companies and workers leading the Korean economy. Annually, the contest recieves the highest number of entries among paid photo contests in Korea.

“This year, we will hold a special exhibition called ‘COVID-19’ to support the Korean people who are overcoming the pandemic. Any photo related to coronavirus can be displayed in the special exhibition,” a KCCI spokesperson said.

There is no restriction on age and gender in the general sector and only active photographers are allowed in the media sector. As for the number of entries, there is no limit per person. The entry fee is 1,000 won ($0.82) per piece and the proceeds from the entry fee will be used for social contributions.

The criteria for screening include novelty, rarity and quality of work on the theme of the contest. Prizes will not be given to photos made using computer graphics, composed images, manipulated works or plagiarised works.

Applications for works can be found on the photo contest site (kcciphoto.korcham.net) from June 19 to Sept. 23. Applicants can register and pay online as well as on their phones.

The prize money for the photo contest is the highest in the nation. The combined prize money for this year’s contest is 100 million won, including 30 million won for the grand prize. For the “COVID-19” contest, a total of 30 million won will be awarded, including 10 million won for the grand prize.
 
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114