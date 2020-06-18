 Back To Top
Business

LG Tromm Styler capable of killing viruses in masks

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 11:14       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 11:14
LG Tromm Styler (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Thursday a study found its flagship steam-based home appliance Tromm Styler is capable of disinfecting viruses in masks.

According to a recent test by a research team at Chonnam National University, the anti-virus clothing care course of the Tromm Styler removes over 99.99 percent of viruses such as influenza A, adenovirus, herpes and porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, the company said.

The PEDV is another type of coronavirus, which is different from the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), LG said.

The disinfection function was effective not only on clothes but also masks -- both KF94 and cotton masks.

LG was the first to introduce the clothing care system in 2011, creating a new category in the home appliance market. It has patented over 220 technologies, including its True Steam and Moving Hanger technologies.

Domestic rival Samsung Electronics launched competitive Air Dresser in 2018 as the market for electronic care system for clothes saw growing demand. 

Samsung Air Dresser (Samsung Electronics)
According to Samsung, its latest Air Dresser model rolled out earlier this month has also adopted the mask disinfection course that kills up to 99.9 percent of the same viruses as the LG product does, as well as E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus viruses in KF 94 and N95 masks. The result was certified by global institution Intertek, it said.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
