Immigration detention centers getting crowded amid COVID-19 crisis

(Yonhap)





Immigration detention centers in South Korea, where foreign nationals are held till deportation, have nearly reached their capacity limit, with international flights rarely available amid the coronavirus pandemic.



As of May 18, the number of foreigners being held at three detention centers across the country surged by 85.1 percent -- from 389 in March to 720 in May, according to the data from the Justice Ministry, released at the request of nongovernmental organization Friends of Asia.



The immigration detention centers in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, saw their inmate numbers double from 191 to 387 and from 99 to 198, respectively. The number increased from 99 to 135 at the detention center in Yeosu.



The duration of detention is also seeing a sharp rise, data showed.



The number of people detained for one to three months jumped nearly sixfold, from 37 in March to 222 in May. Those who were stuck at the centers for periods between three and six months nearly doubled, from nine to 17.



Many of the foreign detainees were young. The number of those in their 20s surged from 131 to 236 from March to May, while the number of teenage detainees shot up from one to nine.



The number of foreigners deported, on the other hand, plummeted from 434 to 282 during the same period.



The increase in the number of foreign detainees is due to deportation orders being executed less often as flights bound for other countries are limited due to the COVID-19 situation, an official from the Justice Ministry was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.



There have been fewer crackdowns on unregistered migrants in the wake of the pandemic, activists said.



Unregistered migrants caught staying in Korea without valid visas are issued deportation orders and sent to one of three detention centers across the country, where they stay temporarily until their departure.



“Many countries are refusing their own citizens’ entry and there are not many flights available, so many of the foreign nationals being held at the detention centers are not able to return even when they want to,” Kim Dae-kwon, director of Friends of Asia, said.



The crammed, crowded detention centers holding foreign nationals who may have lived in substandard, unstable conditions prior to being detained could easily turn into hotbeds of COVID-19, he said, calling the facilities “ticking time bombs.”



“Once they enter the detention facilities, their health deteriorates. They are high-risk groups (for COVID-19 infection),” Kim said. “It’s not that they don’t want to return to their countries. In this situation, forcing them to wait indefinitely in such conditions is an excessive treatment.”



In fear of a coronavirus outbreak among migrant workers, as seen in Singapore, the government has encouraged migrants to seek testing and exempted medical facilities from their duty to inform the immigration office if their patients are in Korea illegally.







(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)