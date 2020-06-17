 Back To Top
Business

KAI to support foreign workers in South Gyeongsang

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:34       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 17:56
Korea Aerospace Industries on Wednesday signed an agreement with the government of South Gyeongsang Province and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea to help support the hiring of foreign workforce.

The signing ceremony was held at KAI’s Sacheon headquarters in the presence of ambassadors representing relevant countries. The program will benefit those who fall under South Korea’s Employment Permit System.

The system allows efficient employment of foreign workers for small businesses. It is currently applied to 16 countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Under the agreement, KAI will provide foreign workers here with various programs including on-site tours and cultural experiences. 

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
