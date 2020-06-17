 Back To Top
National

Three safety workers at Seoul subway station test positive

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 15:07       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 15:07
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Three safety workers based at a central Seoul subway station have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the city's transportation operator said Wednesday, raising concern over a possibly bigger outbreak in the capital.

"Two more (employees) have tested positive after one employee tested positive Monday," said an official at Seoul Metro, which runs Seoul subways lines No. 1 to 8 and part of Line No. 9.

"They are all elderly males, who were working at the Line No. 2 section of City Hall Station where construction work is under way. Their job was to prevent people from entering dangerous areas," the official said.

The first patient, who tested positive earlier this week, is a resident of Bucheon, west of Seoul. His infection route has not yet been identified.

The other two are residents of Anyang and Seongnam, both south of Seoul. Details of the other two patients were not immediately available.

The transportation operator has disinfected the subway station. Of the 13 who were advised to be tested, two have tested negative, while seven are waiting for their results.

City Hall Station, located near Seoul City Hall in Jung Ward, is one of the most centrally located subway stations on Lines No. 1 and 2. (Yonhap)
