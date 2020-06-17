NH Investment seeks to build customer trust via cultural space

The exterior of Culture Salon in the Apgujeong Rodeo area, Seoul. (NH Investment & Securities)



NH Investment & Securities said Wednesday it is seeking to build a broader customer base by offering a cultural space in Seoul’s fashion district Apgujeong.



Located in the Apgujeong Rodeo area, Culture Salon, or Moonwha Dabang, is part of the brokerage firm’s brand awareness project aimed at presenting its corporate vision.



To mark its 50th anniversary last year, the brokerage unit of South Korea’s NongHyup Financial Group set its corporate slogan as “investment culture creator” to get closer to both existing and potential customers through a series of cultural events and projects.



Culture Salon is its second cultural project. It opened a pop-up Mediterranean fusion restaurant also in Apgujeong for two months last year.





Workers at Culture Salon serve coffee and cakes to customers. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)