NH Investment seeks to build customer trust via cultural space

The exterior of Culture Salon in the Apgujeong Rodeo area, Seoul. (NH Investment & Securities)
NH Investment & Securities said Wednesday it is seeking to build a broader customer base by offering a cultural space in Seoul’s fashion district Apgujeong.
Located in the Apgujeong Rodeo area, Culture Salon, or Moonwha Dabang, is part of the brokerage firm’s brand awareness project aimed at presenting its corporate vision.
To mark its 50th anniversary last year, the brokerage unit of South Korea’s NongHyup Financial Group set its corporate slogan as “investment culture creator” to get closer to both existing and potential customers through a series of cultural events and projects.
Culture Salon is its second cultural project. It opened a pop-up Mediterranean fusion restaurant also in Apgujeong for two months last year.
Workers at Culture Salon serve coffee and cakes to customers. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)
In addition to serving free coffee and cakes, the space also holds wine, photography and meditation classes for customers.
Potential customers can also visit Culture Salon by registering online, the company said, adding that they will also be offered free coffee and pastries.
“We hope to share our new corporate values by inviting customers to Cultural Salon,” said Lim Gye-hyun, head of the corporate strategy division at NH Investment. “As this place provides elements to fulfill customers’ cultural needs, we hope they can also achieve their goals by making investments.”
Culture Salon will be open until Aug. 9.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)