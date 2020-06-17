Hyundai Motor to open Korea’s largest driving center in 2022

A rendered image of the HMG Driving Experience Center(Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that it will open the country’s largest driving center, called the HMG Driving Experience Center, in the first half of 2022 to offer customers new opportunities to experience the brand and practice driving.



The automaker said the facilities will be built within the driving test site of local tiremaker Hankook Tire Technology in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.



A ceremony to celebrate the partnership was held at Hyundai Motor Group’s headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday and attended by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun, Hankook Technology Group Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sik and Hyundai Motor Group’s Thomas Schemera, the head of its product division.





(From left) Thomas Schemera, head of the product division at Hyundai Motor Group; Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun; Hankook Technology Group Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sik; and Hankook Tire and Technology President Lee Soo-il pose for a photo after clinching a joint partnership to establish the HMG Driving Experience Center in Seoul, Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)