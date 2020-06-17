 Back To Top
Entertainment

Clara Jumi Kang, Son Yeol-eum to go on Korean tour in September

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 14:09       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 14:09
A poster image advertises violinist Clara Jumi Kang and pianist Son Yeol-eum’s Seoul performance on Sept. 4. (Credia Music & Artists)
A poster image advertises violinist Clara Jumi Kang and pianist Son Yeol-eum’s Seoul performance on Sept. 4. (Credia Music & Artists)



Violinist Clara Jumi Kang and pianist Son Yeol-eum are to embark on a tour of South Korea in September.

The seven-city tour will run Sept. 2-10 and take them to Jeju, Suwon, Goyang, Daegu and more.

It will mark the two virtuosos’ first performances together in four years. Having attended the Korea National University of Arts together, the two debuted as a duo at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2012. They held a national tour in 2013, followed by another in 2016 celebrating the release of an album together under the Decca Classics label.

The Seoul engagement of the tour will be Sept. 4 at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul.

The program includes Ravel, Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor; Stravinsky, Divertimento from “The Fairy’s Kiss”; Prokofiev, Five Melodies for Violin and Piano; and Strauss, Sonata for Violin and Piano in E flat major.

Tickets, which start at 30,000 won ($24.65) and go as high as 100,000 won, will go on sale Thursday via Interpark Ticket and the Seoul Arts Center’s website.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
