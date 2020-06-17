 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Nolan’s time travel epic ‘Tenet’ to hit theaters in July

Director’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy to be rescreened ahead of new release

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 14:40       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 15:00
Poster of “Tenet” (Warner Bros. Korea)
Poster of “Tenet” (Warner Bros. Korea)

Warner Bros. Korea confirmed on Wednesday that “Tenet,” the latest feature from the acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, will open in local cinemas around the end of July.

“Tenet” is a sci-fi action thriller about a team of spies who set out on a time-bending mission to prevent another world war. Actors David Washington and Robert Pattinson will star in the espionage flick. Michael Caine, who has appeared in five of Nolan’s films, and Kenneth Branagh from the auteur’s “Dunkirk” (2018) are part of this ensemble cast along with Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia and Clemence Poesy.


A scene from “The Dark Knight” (Warner Bros. Korea)
A scene from “The Dark Knight” (Warner Bros. Korea)

Ahead of the new film’s official release, Warner Bros. Korea said, “The Dark Knight” trilogy will be rescreened on regular 2D screens as well as at special IMAX and 4D theaters. Starting with “Batman Begins” (2005) on June 24, followed by “The Dark Knight” (2008) on July 1 and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) on July 8, the three films will run for one week each.

The British-American filmmaker’s previous blockbusters, including “Inception” (2010) and “Interstellar” (2014), have enjoyed huge popularity among South Korean cinephiles. “Interstellar” became the third foreign film to garner over 10 million viewers in Korea, after “Avatar” (2009) and Frozen (2013).



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114