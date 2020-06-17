 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open flat on escalating inter-Korean tensions

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2020 - 09:47       Updated : Jun 17, 2020 - 09:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened almost flat Wednesday amid escalating tensions between the two Koreas, bucking overnight Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,136.80 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The loss followed North Korea's announcement that it will redeploy troops to two inter-Korean business zones near the border and reinstall border guard posts.

The communist regime destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office, a symbol of the two Korea's peace efforts, the previous day.

The Bank of Korea, however, said Pyongyang's moves is expected to have limited influence on the South's economy.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.77 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.41 percent.

Internet giant Naver gained 1.23 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics spiked 1.57 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 3.79 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,235.45 won against the US dollar, down 4.65 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114