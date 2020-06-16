 Back To Top
National

N. Korea says it 'completely' destroyed liaison office

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 17:28       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 17:28
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

North Korea confirmed Tuesday it "completely ruined" the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong.

"The relevant field of the DPRK put into practice the measure of completely destroying the North-South joint liaison office in the Kaesong Industrial Zone in the wake of cutting off all the communication liaison lines between the north and the south," the North's Korean Central News Agency said.

The destruction was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people to surely force human scum and those, who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes," KCNA said, referring to North Korean defectors in the South sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets.

"At 14:50, the liaison office was tragically ruined with a terrific explosion," it said. (Yonhap)
