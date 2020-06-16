 Back To Top
Business

SK Innovation overtakes Samsung SDI in EV battery sales: report

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 17:06       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 17:13


SK Innovation surpassed the sales of Samsung SDI in the global electric vehicle battery market in April, according to industry data Tuesday.

According to market tracker SNE Research, SK Innovation ranked fifth, taking up 3.5 percent of global EV battery market by supplying 189.1 megawatt-hours of batteries. Samsung SDI was next, accounting for 3.4 percent by deploying 187.2 megawatt-hours of batteries in April.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s No. 1 EV battery maker LG Chem took the second spot, commanding 18.2 percent market share by deploying 988.1 megawatt-hours of batteries. It was buoyed by the strong sales of Tesla Model 3, and was one of the two battery makers in the top 10 list that supplied more batteries in April on-year, witnessing a 6.9 percent growth.

In contrast, Samsung SDI battery sales fell 41.1 percent in the same period, as its customers in Europe including BMW were hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

In the January-April period, LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation commanded 25.5 percent, 5.6 percent and 4.2 percent market share, ranking first, fifth and seventh, respectively.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
