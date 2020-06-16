Vegan kimchi seasoning captures global palate

Kimchi seasoning mix is added to pizza. (Food Culture Lab)



Sauces like Tabasco and Sriracha can spice things up, including kimchi.



While kimchi is strongly representative of Korean food, food entrepreneur Sun An hopes to entertain the global palate with kimchi-flavored sauce. An, whose legal name is An Tae-yang, launched the Food Culture Lab here. The kimchi seasoning mix was launched in 2019.



An was the head of a K-food company based in the Philippines, but she returned to South Korea to start the mix business. The first batch of the new kimchi seasoning hit Amazon in April and is available in the US, the Philippines and India. An plans to expand to markets in Europe and Indonesia soon.



Sun An holds up her kimchi seasoning mix after winning an innovation award at a food expo in India in 2019. (Food Culture Lab)



“Kimchi seasoning contains all the beneficial properties of kimchi. Foreigners sought kimchi not because of K-drama or K-pop, but because of its health benefits. Our seasoning, completely vegan, contains the umami flavor and lactobacillus,” said An.



As the first vegan kimchi seasoning, non-GMO and gluten-free, the seasoning captured the attention of people wanting more flavor while keeping their diets healthy.



“Our target customers are foreigners living abroad. As going vegan is trending worldwide with people who think about (being) health-conscious, we wanted to make it vegan,” said An.



Making the seasoning vegan was not easy. One of the main ingredients of kimchi is “jeotgal,” or pickled seafood. Although shrimp jeotgal is the most widely used, jeotgal used in kimchi differs by region, resulting in different tastes. Jeotgal is also the source of the savory taste.



In order to make the kimchi seasoning vegan, An spent over a year researching ways to replicate the flavor of jeotgal.



The kimchi seasoning is much spicier than regular kimchi, making the flavor stand out when it is added to foods such as pizzas, tacos or hot dogs. At the same time, the taste differs slightly from traditional kimchi to better complement the food.



Although she initially thought international students from Korea would show the greatest interest, the seasoning was most popular among established American women in their 30s and 40s who were interested in a healthy diet. Also, while An envisioned the powder being sprinkled on salad or fried chicken, to her surprise, pizza and hot dogs were the most popular choices by far.



The seasoning goes well with a wide range of food, with An’s favorites being jjajangmyeon (noodles in black bean sauce) and lamb skewers. Some of An’s friends in Korea loved to put it on gopchang, Korean grilled intestines.



Kimchi seasoning mix is added to sushi. (Food Culture Lab)