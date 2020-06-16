 Back To Top
Finance

Top investment banks upgrade Korea’s growth forecasts

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 14:46       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 14:46
(Yonhap)
Major foreign investment banks and institutions have revised their economic growth outlook for South Korea, data showed Tuesday. 

According to the Korea Center for International Finance, nine foreign investment banks including Barclays, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, City, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, Nomura and UBS forecast that the local economy will contract by 0.4 percent this year on average, slightly improved from the minus 0.9 percent growth estimated in late April. 

The banks also raised the country’s economic growth outlook for next year, from 3.1 percent to 3.2 percent in the same period. 

Among the 10 Asian countries surveyed by the IBs, Korea was the only country with elevated economic growth outlook.

While Nomura raised its forecast to a contraction of 0.5 percent for the Korean economy, sharply higher than the 5.9 percent contraction forecast in April, the Bank of America-Merrill Lynch slashed its outlook to minus 0.2 percent, compared with its earlier estimate of 0.2 percent growth. 

Meanwhile, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted that Korea’s economy could shrink to minus 1.2 percent this year as the global economy will face its worst downturn since World War II due to the COVID-19 crisis. The global economy is expected to shrink 6 percent this year, the OECD said.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
