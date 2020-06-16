South Korea adds 34 coronavirus patients, one death

(Yonhap)
South Korea on Tuesday reported 34 coronavirus patients amid an uptick in cases with unknown sources and small-scale clusters in the capital area, health authorities said.
The country’s total stood at 12,155 cases, and the death toll rose by one to 278 from the previous day as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the new patients, 21 had contracted COVID-19 in the community and 13 were imported cases.
By region, Seoul added 12 patients, five in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon among other regions, according the KCDC.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com
)