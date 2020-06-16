 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

South Korea adds 34 coronavirus patients, one death

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 10:25       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 11:08
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea on Tuesday reported 34 coronavirus patients amid an uptick in cases with unknown sources and small-scale clusters in the capital area, health authorities said.

The country’s total stood at 12,155 cases, and the death toll rose by one to 278 from the previous day as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the new patients, 21 had contracted COVID-19 in the community and 13 were imported cases.

By region, Seoul added 12 patients, five in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon among other regions, according the KCDC.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114