Business

Nexon eyes successful launch of mobile version of 'Dungeon Fighter' in China

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2020 - 09:38       Updated : Jun 16, 2020 - 09:38
(Nexon Co.-Yonhap)
(Nexon Co.-Yonhap)

South Korean gaming giant Nexon Co. is making all-out efforts for the successful launch of a mobile edition of its flagship title "Dungeon & Fighter" in China, industry sources said Tuesday.

Neople, a subsidiary under Nexon responsible for the development of the mega-hit game, has recently opened a new office in Seoul that can house more than 300 employees, they said.

Neople also recently announced a plan to newly hire hundreds of employees, such as programmers and overseas marketers, who are to be allocated for the mobile version of "Dungeon & Fighter."

"Dungeon & Fighter" was first released in South Korea in 2005 and quickly became a global hit, generating accumulated revenues of over $10 billion worldwide.

The game was launched in China in 2008, becoming the first game to record 1 million concurrent users and has a peak concurrent player count of 5 million.

Nexon said the mobile version will be launched in upcoming summer as scheduled. Some 34 million users have made early registrations for the game so far, it added. (Yonhap)
