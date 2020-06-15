 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SK Energy develops unmanned system to detect gas

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 16:57       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 16:57
A worker installs a gas detection sensor at a concealed facility in Ulsan Complex (SK Energy)
A worker installs a gas detection sensor at a concealed facility in Ulsan Complex (SK Energy)


SK Energy, an affiliate of SK Innovation, said Monday it has developed a gas detection system that will no longer require workers to manually check for remaining gas inside concealed facilities to enhance safety.

“Petrochemical facilities have a lot of concealed facilities such as tanks, towers and oil drums where gas leaks occur. When workers conduct maintenance, they have to get inside and check if there is any remaining gas. With the sensors, they can now detect it automatically and alarms are activated, preventing direct gas exposure,” a company official said.

The system can also shorten the time taken to check for presence of gas and operate in such facilities, the firm added.

SK Energy will be further upgrading the system to make the sensors smaller and lighter, before applying them at its Ulsan Complex site from September.

About 100 systems will first be deployed at sites where there tend to be most leaks of toxic gas, before applying them to all 10,000 enclosed facilities by next year.

“Safety is a nonnegotiable priority at massive industrial sites. We will establish double and triple safety nets, combined with state-of-the-art technology to make South Korea safe and contribute to development of the country’s industry,” SK Energy CEO Cho Kyung-mok said.

According to the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, 93 out of 177 workers who suffered asphyxiation inside concealed spaces died from 2013 to 2017. The fatality rate of 52.5 percent is much higher than the average fatality rate of 1.2 percent witnessed in other types of industrial accidents.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114