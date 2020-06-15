SPC Samlip launches home deli brand YAAM! with Coupang

(SPC Samlip)
Korean food company SPC Samlip said Monday it has launched the home deli brand YAAM! with Coupang, an e-commerce giant here.
Under the new brand, the company said it is presenting 17 products, including bread, salad and soup items to go up against home meal replacements.
The new brand is available only via online retailers.
SPC Samlip said it has partnered with Coupang to target the growing food delivery market, and that they selected items that encompass wider choices of Western food, as opposed to current meal replacements that focus on Korean-style meals.
The company pinned hopes on its strength in food manufacturing and Coupang’s online distribution power to create synergy.
With the aim of reinforcing its online distribution, SPC Samlip has recently established an online strategy department.
