 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SPC Samlip launches home deli brand YAAM! with Coupang

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 17:09       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 17:09
(SPC Samlip)
(SPC Samlip)

Korean food company SPC Samlip said Monday it has launched the home deli brand YAAM! with Coupang, an e-commerce giant here.

Under the new brand, the company said it is presenting 17 products, including bread, salad and soup items to go up against home meal replacements.

The new brand is available only via online retailers.

SPC Samlip said it has partnered with Coupang to target the growing food delivery market, and that they selected items that encompass wider choices of Western food, as opposed to current meal replacements that focus on Korean-style meals.

The company pinned hopes on its strength in food manufacturing and Coupang’s online distribution power to create synergy.

With the aim of reinforcing its online distribution, SPC Samlip has recently established an online strategy department.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114