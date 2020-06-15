 Back To Top
Life&Style

'Gwanghwamun Arirang' stands tall in heart of Seoul

By Park Yuna
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 17:45       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 18:12
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The masterpiece “Gwanghwamun Arirang” created by internationally acclaimed artist Kang Ik-joong to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War was unveiled on Monday at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

The opening ceremony was attended by former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon; Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo; Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun; Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Sam-Duck; Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha; and US Ambassador Harry Harris. 

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
