HiteJinro Beverage launches Black Bori barley tea in US

(HiteJinro Beverage)
HiteJinro Beverage, the beverage arm of HiteJinro, said Monday that it is launching Black Bori, its barley tea product, in the US via retail giant Trader Joe’s.
The company said it exported the first 260,000 bottles of Black Bori on May 30, and has completed the clearance procedure. It is the first time any South Korean beverage company has joined hands with a major retailer in the US, the company said.
The company said the export deal was possible because the barley tea is free of caffeine and sugar, explaining that the world beverage market is turning away from soda and juice toward water and similar drinks.
“We will meet the people’s demands for healthier drinks with no sugar and no caffeine, and lead on the global grain tea trend,” HiteJinro Beverage CEO Jo Un-ho said.
The product will be described as a Korean roasted barley tea at Trader Joe’s.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)