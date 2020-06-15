IGIS Asset Management taps Singapore market

(IGIS Asset Management)
South Korea’s biggest real estate asset management firm IGIS Asset Management said Monday it has launched a new office in Singapore as part of its global expansion.
The new branch, IGIS Asia, is the company’s third overseas base. It opened IGIS USA in New York and a London office last year.
The company said it plans to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific region by acquiring other investment firms or by establishing new regional entities.
Its new Singaporean unit is seeking to launch new investment products, including consignment management funds.
“We will strengthen our global competitiveness by enhancing profitability, improving risk management and directly managing overseas investment assets,” said an official.
