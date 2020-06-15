 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

IGIS Asset Management taps Singapore market

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 16:16       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 16:16
(IGIS Asset Management)
(IGIS Asset Management)

South Korea’s biggest real estate asset management firm IGIS Asset Management said Monday it has launched a new office in Singapore as part of its global expansion.

The new branch, IGIS Asia, is the company’s third overseas base. It opened IGIS USA in New York and a London office last year.

The company said it plans to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific region by acquiring other investment firms or by establishing new regional entities.

Its new Singaporean unit is seeking to launch new investment products, including consignment management funds.

“We will strengthen our global competitiveness by enhancing profitability, improving risk management and directly managing overseas investment assets,” said an official.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114