Business

Aekyung launches flagship cosmetics brand Age 20’s on Amazon

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 17:12       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 17:12
(Aekyung Industrial)
(Aekyung Industrial)

Aekyung Industrial said Monday it has launched its flagship cosmetics brand Age 20’s on Amazon, entering the US market for the first time.

The cosmetics company said it will present the makeup products of Age 20’s, including the Essence Cover Pact, primers and tone-up boosters, all approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Aekyung said launching the products on Amazon is expected to help raise the brand’s awareness in the US and global markets.

The South Korean firm also said it is reviewing plans to introduce its other makeup brand Luna, and Kerasys and Labccin, which are daily necessity brands, in the US market.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, online consumption trend has spread globally. At the same time, K-brands (Korean brands) have also gained a stronger foothold in overseas markets,” an Aekyung official said.

“Starting with Amazon, we will promote the excellence of K-beauty products, and expand our position in the global e-commerce market.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
