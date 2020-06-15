[News Focus] Korea facing significant household debt risks: OECD data

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- The level of household debt in South Korea remains high, according to the latest research from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



Korea’s 184 percent ratio of household debt to disposable income in 2019 placed the country eighth from the top, meaning debt levels were higher only in seven countries. Data was available for only 33 of the OECD’s 37 member nations, and was compiled in 2018.



The figure means that a Korean household with disposable income of 70 million won ($58,000) would typically have 128.8 million won worth of debt.



Only nine of the countries studied had ratios surpassing 150 percent.



The ratios for Japan and the US stood at 107 percent and 105 percent, respectively. Colombia, which became an OECD member this year, posted only 47 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)