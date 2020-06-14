 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Auto exports fall nearly 60% in May amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 15, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 15, 2020 - 10:01




South Korea’s auto exports more than halved in May from a year earlier due to falling demand in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic that as infected more than 7 million people, data showed.

Local carmakers shipped 95,400 units of cars overseas last month, down 57.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In terms of value, auto exports also fell 54.1 percent over the period to reach $1.81 billion.

In the first five months of 2020, the country shipped 693,805 units of cars, down 32.6 percent on-year, the data added. (Yonhap)





