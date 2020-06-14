COVID-19 pushes back summer releases

“Space Sweepers” (Merry Christmas)



South Korean films set for release this summer are rescheduling their release dates, as cluster infections of the novel coronavirus continue to spring up in the Seoul metropolitan area.



Film distributor Merry Christmas announced last week that it has postponed the release of sci-fi flick “Space Sweepers” from summer to later this year, since the danger of COVID-19 infection lingers in the nation. The company stated that it is considering opening the film around the Chuseok holidays in September.



The space blockbuster, featuring big names such as Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri, follows the journey of the crew on a debris-collecting space shuttle called the Victory in search of valuable garbage, and its dangerous deal with a humanoid weapon of mass destruction.



Another star-studded film, “Deliver Us From Evil” starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae, had its release date pushed back from July to August. The film’s distributor, CJ Entertainment, announced the postponement last week, predicting that early August will be the peak season for the film industry considering the holiday schedule and current market situation.







“Deliver Us From Evil” (CJ Entertainment)