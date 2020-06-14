[Herald Interview] ‘Start saving as early as possible for financial freedom in later years’

Park Jin, head of Longevity Research Institute of NH Investment & Securities speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



For many people in advanced economies, retirement means freedom. But for Koreans, it means deteriorating health and financial independence.



Asia’s fourth-largest economy has its own pension system, a subscription-based national pension program and the basic income support given to the elderly in poverty, serving as an important social safety net.



But that is not enough to ensure a healthy and independent life, according to Park Jin, who leads a research unit on relationship between financial investment and the fast-aging demographic.



Pointing out to South Korea’s elderly income poverty rate, which at 46 percent is well above the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s average of 12.5 percent, Park, who is head of the Longevity Research Institute at NH Investment & Securities, warned that the country is already facing a surge in elderly bankruptcies.



“Since lifespans are projected to further extend, it will be difficult to spend later years without preparing for retirement savings in advance. We often forecast that future humans will live up to 100 years. People with solid jobs, however, don’t recognize this stark reality,” he said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



According to Statistics Korea, the average projected lifespan reached 82.7 years as of 2018, higher than the OECD’s average of 80.7 years.



(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



Japan -- the world’s fastest-aging nation -- faces similar problems of aging population but the neighboring country’s elderly income poverty rate was far lower than Korea’s, at 10-20 percent, Park added.



A recent study by the institute showed that a married couple might need an average of 2.79 million won ($2,350) per month after they both retire at 65.



Even under the assumption that the given amount would decrease over the years, the couple might need at least 900 million in cash in order to sustain their living until age 100.



The survey shows how important it is to start saving and spending less as early as possible, Park said.



“Start with an evaluation for personal retirement financial planning, diagnosis and goal setting. And remember, the faster the better. If you have more of time, you can be less burdened,” he said. “The most certain way of investment is saving. Try to reduce overconsumption for your better retirement.”



While most investments carry risks, Park mentioned that people’s investment portfolios and strategies may vary depending on their ages and individual circumstances. But activating personal pensions is a must and people in their 40s and 50s are recommended to comprise low-risk portfolios such as target-date funds to prevent possible severe losses from investments.





(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)