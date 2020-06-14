 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

KRX sees gold trading double on tax benefit

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jun 14, 2020 - 12:09       Updated : Jun 14, 2020 - 14:20
A promotional image of gold bars tradable on the Korea Exchange. (KRX)
A promotional image of gold bars tradable on the Korea Exchange. (KRX)

The Korea Exchange, an exchange operator where securities, derivatives and commodities are traded, said Sunday its daily average of gold transactions had doubled this year as investors sought safe assets and a tax benefit took hold in January.

The KRX has been trading on average of 93.6 kilograms of gold per day on its spot market from January until June 11, up 114.8 percent from the 2019 average at 43.6 kilograms. At the same time, the spot gold price on the KRX surged 18 percent.

Besides investors’ flight to safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, the rise in gold transaction is attributable to the tax benefits to the gold investors in the KRX, the market operator said.

Those trading gold on the KRX’s spot market will be exempt from capital gains tax and value-added tax in case the investor gains a return. This shows a sharp contrast with investors in other gold-related instruments, such as gold-backed exchange-traded funds, where they are levied 15.4 percent of dividend income tax for profit-making, according to the KRX.

Any investor with a separate account created in one of the 10 securities brokerage houses in Korea is able to invest in gold bullion through home trading system platforms. The gold traders on the KRX can convert gold spot contracts into physical gold bullion within two business days at a branch of the brokerage firm.

Two types of gold bullion are tradable on the KRX, Korea’s sole certified spot gold exchange by the government: a 1-kilogram gold bar and a 100-gram gold bar.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114