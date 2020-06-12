 Back To Top
Life&Style

‘Hover Lab’ reports rumor despite warning from Song Joong-ki’s agency

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jun 13, 2020 - 11:14       Updated : Jun 13, 2020 - 11:14
Song Joong-ki (History D&C)
Song Joong-ki (History D&C)

As rumors of Song Joong-ki dating a lawyer spread across the internet, History D&C, Song’s agency since January, issued a warning on Thursday to anyone spreading “false rumors.”

“These rumors are not true,” said History D&C. “As an agency, in order to protect our artist’s precious yet basic rights, we will take legal action against people who created and spread the malicious rumor as well as those that routinely write malicious comments.”

The rumor quickly spread across the internet Thursday with the phrase “Song Joong-ki lawyer” rising to the top of keyword lists on many portal sites.

Meanwhile, YouTube channel “Hover Lab” reported the lawyer’s name and ran a photo of her as well as information about her background, despite the agency’s announcement on Thursday. “Hover Lab” claimed the lawyer worked at the law firm that handled Song’s divorce. It also claimed the lawyer had gone through a divorce too, sometime between the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

Following criticism, the channel took down the video.

Song Joong-ki married Song Hye-kyo after the two starred together in hit drama series “Descendants of the Sun,” but divorced last July after 20 months of marriage.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
