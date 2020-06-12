Korean citizens play key role in fighting coronavirus: research

(Yonhap)
South Korean citizens showed stronger awareness about steps to prevent COVID-19, compared with the situation five years earlier when MERS was spreading, a survey by the Boramae Medical Center showed Friday.
The joint survey conducted by professor Lee Jin-yong, Dr. Jang Won-mo and Dr. Jang Deok-hyun analyzed how the general public followed the guidelines in both cases.
The number of people who followed social distancing guidelines -- refraining from outdoor activities or avoiding public transportation and crowded facilities -- has almost doubled since the MERS crisis, according to the research. More strikingly, the data showed a fivefold increase in terms of maintaining personal hygiene by wearing masks and washing hands.
“There is no other way to keep the disease under control except for observing the basic sanitary rules in our everyday life until we get a vaccine,” said Lee Jin-yong. “We would be able to bring the coronavirus under control if people continue to make their efforts to prevent infection.”
By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com
)